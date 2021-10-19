Michael Myers Is Human but Cannot Seem to Die — Is He Immortal? Let's Get Into It

Anne Rice, another master of horror, once wrote in Interview with the Vampire that "evil is a point of view." And what is Michael Myers' point of view, a character that was described in the original Halloween script as simply "The Shape"? What is the force that keeps Michael Myers going? What turns him into an almost unkillable supernatural being? Is he human? Or is Michael Myers immortal?

According to the Cult of Thorn, one child from each tribe has to bear the curse of Thorn. In order to survive, its host (in this case Michael Myers) must kill their next of kin every Halloween night. And thus, every bizarre familial obsession Michael Myers has, along with his confusing ability to survive, is explained away using the old cult defense. This only explains every Halloween movie that isn't one of the Rob Zombie reboots or the two recent films and assumes there is a single timeline.

The only time anything remotely supernatural has been acknowledged in the Halloween movies was in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. In this movie, it is revealed that Michael is part of a druid cult called the Cult of Thorn. Dr. Terence Wynn, a former colleague of Michael's psychiatrist Dr. Loomis, was the person who facilitated Michael's involvement in the cult since 1978.

In the special features section of the Halloween: H20 DVD, Halloween director John Carpenter described Michael Myers as "almost a supernatural force — a force of nature. An evil force that's loose." He refers to Michael Myers as "unkillable." However, unkillable is not the same as being immortal. There are many ways you can die — murder is merely one of them. Michael Myers, on the other hand, was a kid who killed his sister and her boyfriend then immediately went to a psychiatric hospital. Why is he so difficult to kill?

What happens to Michael Myers in 'Halloween Kills'?

According to Halloween Kills director David Gordon Green, Michael is just a man. "My own personal concept for Michael, which will carry forward as long as I’m involved, is that he’s capable of spectacular things but not impossible [things]. I don’t personally see him as supernatural, but I see the element of fear that he’s created and generated and exacerbated is transcending the immediate character and moved on to an entire community," he told IGN.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, the only person to see Michael Myers as anything more than human is Laurie Strode. In Halloween Kills, Laurie says "I always thought Michael Myers was flesh and blood just like you and me. But a mortal man could not have survived what he's lived through. The more he kills, the more he transcends into something else, impossible to defeat. Fear. People are afraid. That is the true curse of Michael." And just like that, we are back to the curse. It's always a curse.

Source: Blumhouse