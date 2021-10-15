What to Expect in the Next Installment of the New 'Halloween' Trilogy (Hint: It's Scary)

Despite rumors of a post-credits scene, Halloween Kills leaves us mouths agape and minds terrified, with no hint of what’s to come. The second film in the revivalist Halloween trilogy follows characters close to the original survivor, Laurie Strode ( Jamie Lee Curtis ), as they try to finally capture and kill the elusive Michael Myers .

Between civilian mobs going after him and the breadth of knowledge about his past, the civilians get closer than ever to finally taking down Michael.

Meanwhile, Laurie contemplates her obsession with Michael and if it’s been worth it all this time … Does he even still know who she is? (Probably, yes.) The final scenes of the film, without giving away any spoilers, sets up a final showdown between Laurie and the killer.