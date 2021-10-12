If You See a Spider on Halloween, You May Want to Think Twice About Killing It

Human beings need to participate in some really funky mental gymnastics to feel special. Take holidays. for instance. You don't see a family of beavers huddling around a fire in the wintertime exchanging gifts while they sip warm beverages and munch on ginger snaps. It's probably because they're too busy building dams with their tails and loving every second of it.

But we love and arguably need our holidays in order to make life a lot more interesting, like Halloween , which comes with its own subset of traditions and hidden meanings. For instance: What does seeing a spider on the holiday mean?

What does seeing a spider on Halloween mean?

The idea of a guardian angel is usually associated with imagery that's traditionally seen as hopeful, enlightening, or beautiful. A person who just lost a loved one, for instance, walks out of the hospital, and they see a butterfly perched on their car. Or a ray of sunshine beams down on them, or as they drive home, they see a rainbow pouring into their house.

But because this is Halloween we're talking about, all of the imagery is going to take on a bit of a spooky flavor. Typically, when we see spiders in our homes, we immediately either grab some toilet paper to smush them or call someone braver in the house to send the eight-legged beasts on a journey to meet their maker. However, if you believe in "signs" and certain myths associated with All Hallow's Eve, then you're probably going to want to pause before you commit arachnicide.

That's because seeing a spider on Halloween means that you're being visited by a dead loved one who has manifested in the form of a creepy crawly in order to watch over you. So let's say you're dressed up like Freddy Krueger and have had too much to drink and you spot a spider. The spider is probably there to make sure nothing bad happens to you. You should probably cup that bad boy in your hand and set him free.

A scattered Appalachian folk belief states that seeing a spider in the home on Halloween means a dead loved one is visiting @drawtober #drawtober2020 #drawtoberfolklore pic.twitter.com/9bMl42uQd0 — ❧ jay grey 𓃺 (@sinereous) October 17, 2020