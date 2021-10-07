The Reason Why Painters Wear Boils Down to Tradition

Some vocations employ time-honored traditions that don't really seem to make any sense, which is why many wonder why it is that professional painters typically wear white .

Why do painters wear white?

If you're going to be getting your hands all up in colored acrylics, whether to finally coat your house in a hue that'll be sure to piss off that one neighbor (we all have one) or you're priming yourself to be the next Jackson Pollock, you may have wondered just why so many professional-level painters are seen donning white uniforms.

All right, maybe not so much these days, but we all know the image: white overalls, a white cap, looking like an individual who emerged straight from '50s America. If someone's going to be getting all up in a variety of colors, then the very last thing they should be wearing is white, no? Well there's a reason why so many people originally wore white when they painted, and the design choice just kind of stuck.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

A lot of it has to do with the vast majority of preparatory materials that are used by painters: nearly all of them are white. From caulk and spackle, to plaster, all of these base substances used before a painter slaps on that fresh new coat of whatever color is probably white.

Article continues below advertisement

Inevtiably, these colors are going to end up on a painter's clothing and since those are the majority of the substances they're going to be dealing with, they may as well wear clothes where those little bits of residual product aren't going to stand out. House Beautiful also quoted Benjamin Moore paint company on the subject, with an extra added bit of information regarding their most popular paint colors.

A lot of mysteries in this world, this is something I think about a lot. Why do painters wear white? pic.twitter.com/KAsPudJKCa — David Spano (@DaveSpa57) August 12, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

Craig Bunting of the popular paint manufacturer stated: "The general consensus is that painters began wearing whites because the vast majority of the materials they use are white — not just paint, but many of the preparation materials too, such as spackle, plaster, and caulk."

Plus, it's easier to just bleach a bunch of white clothes if they get paint on them.