Here's how to temporarily disable your Instagram account.

We all know how toxic Instagram can be at times. The harmful impacts of social media affect just about the entire population, but more often than not, it appears to affect the platform's younger user base.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, 32 percent of teenage girls said that when they were feeling bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel even worse. The report said that they tended to feel addicted to the platform despite knowing it's not good for their mental health. In addition, about 14 percent of teenage boys in the United States said that Instagram destroyed their self-image.

These statistics do not reveal any new information — for years, Facebook, which owns Instagram, has studied the social media app in relation to mental health.

For those who are struggling, they may find it in their best interest to leave the platform. However, for those who would like to return sometime in the future, there is an option to temporarily disable one's account.

But wait, how do you do that? You're in luck, because we have a step-by-step guide below.