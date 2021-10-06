Snapchat Debuts New Tool to Help With Your Campaign

The social messaging, photo- and video-sharing app Snapchat recently unveiled a new initiative: the Run for Office portal. Snapchat has decided to incorporate politics into its platform, aiming to help the younger generation run for local office.

According to research done by Snap, "Snapchat reaches 90 percent of 13-24-year-olds in the U.S., giving us a meaningful opportunity to empower the next generation to become active and engaged citizens." The innovative tool will play a vital role in helping young people develop a strategy and campaign.

We know what the program is trying to accomplish, but what exactly is Snapchat's Run for Office?