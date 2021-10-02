If You’re Trying to Peep Your Friend's Birthday on Snapchat, Here’s How to Do It

A variety of different social media and messaging platforms thankfully compile birthday data, but Snapchat's method is probably the clearest. Here's how to see your friends b-day info on the platform.

I probably remember 90 percent of my friends' birthdays only because of social media. Then there's 9 percent I only recall because I have them in my Google calendar with multiple reminders at staggered intervals to alert me to their special day.

Here's how to see your friends' birthdays on Snapchat.

If you wanted to surprise one of your pals with a nice little birthday treat (or maybe you want to know how to cue up an excuse to miss one of their parties), then you can easily glean that information thanks to Snapchat. As long as they put their actual birthday on their profile, that is. There are a couple of ways to get this info. The most readily apparent one is the cake icon beside someone's name on the social media platform.

You'll be able to see that cake icon on your chat list, which compiles your most recently contacted people up top. If it's someone's birthday, then you're going to see a cake beside their name. But what if you want peep your friends' birthdays and they aren't individuals that you speak to regularly on Snapchat? Well, that's where the friends list comes into play.

Source: Twitter

All you need to do is open up Snapchat, tap the three little dots in the upper right-hand corner, hit "Manage Friendships," and then scroll through your list. Your most recently contacted peeps will be up in their own VIP category, and everyone else will be filtered in alphabetical order beneath them. You'll then be able to quickly see if there's a cake emoji beside their name. From there, you can send them a Snap message wishing them a happy birthday (or not).

