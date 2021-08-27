What Does "SU" Stand For? Here's Your Refresher on the Latest Snapchat Acronyms

There are so many social media platforms to keep track of. It can sometimes be hard to follow all of the acronyms, slang, and trends that span across the platforms, especially if you're new to one app or another.

While Snapchat started decreasing in popularity among the millennial population, it's seen a new resurgence among f Gen Z users. Many use Snapchat as their primary form of communication to talk with their friends and share photos and videos to their stories.