Snapchat Just Changed the Half-Swipe Feature, and Users Are Less Than Thrilled

Although the workaround was a genius way to avoid sending unwanted notifications, Snapchat has now updated the app to make half-swipes useless. Now, when you half-swipe on a message, your bitmoji will appear in the chat, letting the other user know that you've seen it. This effectively renders the half-swipe useless, and users are not pleased about the change.

"IM LITERALLY CRYING I UPDATED SNAPCHAT BEFORE I KNEW ABOUT THE HALF SWIPE UPDATE," one user wrote on Twitter after learning about the change.

“Is it true the new Snapchat update shows your bitmoji snooping if you half-swipe?” another added.

“Found out that I can't half-swipe anymore if I update Snapchat because it’ll show me in the chat. How the f--k am I supposed to prepare responses?” a third person wrote.