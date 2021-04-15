Is 'The Magic Show' on Snapchat Fake? Here's Why People Think So

Watching shows on Snapchat can be a great way to pass the time, and some of them star big names like Bhad Bhabie and Nikita Dragun . There are a bunch of shows on the platform that showcase all kinds of creativity. One of those is The Magic Show . In its two seasons, the show has done everything from wedding dress transformations to pranks on its cast members.

Some people who have watched The Magic Show have been calling it out saying it's fake. A Reddit thread says that the show's plots aren't convincing and that things aren't acted out well.

Among a bunch of other complaints, the thread says that the episodes are drawn out without any real content, so the cast just repeats things from previous clips. All of this along with the show's abrupt shift away from magic content has people wondering: Is The Magic Show on Snapchat fake?