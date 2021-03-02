'The Magic Show' Snapchat Series Is Casted With Magicians and Content Creators

Snapchat is taking the television series idea to the next level via a less than a minute long Snapchat Story. The idea of this show is to share with users different magic tricks for the sole purpose of entertainment.

In conjunction with Rick Lax Productions, the cast consists of magicians Justin Flom, Wian Van Den Berg, Jibrizy, and Rick Lax, along with various content creators. Many of them have been featured on television shows before.

The Magic Show on Snapchat Discover has got to be the most frustrating story. So many dumb questions are asked! #snapchat #themagicshow

While you may be unfamiliar with The Magic Show on Snapchat, it’s actually been around for quite some time. HashtagHyena reports that the first episode was posted on Sept. 24, 2019, and eight more episodes were posted in 2019, every couple of days.

And now the show has two seasons worth of content on the social platform. It also doesn’t follow the standard schedule of posting a new show every week like normal television shows. Each video is posted at random.