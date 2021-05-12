The Answer to Removing Someone From a Snapchat Group May Not Be What You'd Like

If we could list all of the perks of social media, we would be here pretty much all day. It’s true the advantages of social media platforms are simply unmatched. While there is a great deal of freedom while using apps along with different features, sometimes it can be a pain in the butt.

One of the pesky pains comes in the form of group messages. Some users are simply not suited to be in your specific group for a plethora of reasons. In particular, group chats on Snapchat can be a bit difficult to navigate when it comes to removing members. Sure, a simple setting should do the job, but that’s not how the app is set up.

How exactly do you remove someone from a Snapchat group? Read on to fill in the blanks.