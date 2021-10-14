'Halloween Kills': Does Michael Myers Finally Meet His Demise?By Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 14 2021, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
For the first time in the franchise, 2018's Halloween left us with a cliffhanger. Fans of the series witnessed the Strode women trap Michael in the basement of Laurie's burning house.
Though the post-credit scene indicates Michael is alive due to his audible breathing, we weren't sure (but we knew he was alive since the trilogy was announced before the film was released). Still, everyone left the theater asking, "did Michael survive?"
It comes as no surprise that Michael Myers did, in fact, make it through. Obviously, we knew he would live; otherwise, Halloween Kills wouldn't exist. The film's final trailer shows Michael escaping the fiery trap and slaughtering the firemen who came to the "rescue."
Now, Michael is back on his usual killing spree, murdering anyone in his sight with the ultimate goal of killing Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) and most likely, Karen (Judy Greer) and Allyson (Andi Matichak) too. The question is, does Michael meet his demise before his decades-long archnemesis, Laurie Strode? Better yet, will we see Michael die in Halloween Kills? Here's what we know.
Where can I watch 'Halloween Kills'?
Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures are releasing Halloween Kills in theaters and on various streaming platforms. Starting Thursday, Oct. 14, you can head to your local movie theater for an early screening of the slasher flick. The next day, Oct. 15, the film will hit theaters nationwide.
If you can't make it to the theater, no worries! In Sept. 2021, Universal announced they'd also distribute Halloween Kills on the streaming platform Peacock on Oct. 15 for 60 days.
Halloween Kills will also appear on another streaming service. Starting Friday, Oct. 22, the second installment of the recent Halloween franchise reboot will be available to stream on HBO Max.
Given all its streaming options, the movie may face negative consequences at the box office. After all, the 2018 Halloween remake raked in a whopping $255 million at the worldwide box office.
Who is returning to 'Halloween Kills'?
The 2021 slasher will mark the return of several characters from the original franchise.
A few confirmed returning characters include Lindsey Wallace, a girl Laurie babysat in the 1978 film, with Kyle Richards confirmed to reprise the role. Lindsey's friend and another child Laurie babysat, Tommy Doyle, is also returning to Haddonfield.
Brian Andrews portrayed the boy in the 1978 Halloween film. Then, Paul Rudd took over in the unrelated Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. For Halloween Kills, frequent John Hughes collaborator Anthony Michael Hall will portray Tommy.
Nancy Stephens will reprise her role as Marion Chambers from the 1978 original movie and the non-canonical films Halloween II (1981) and Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998).
Other characters returning include Lonnie Elam, portrayed by Robert Longstreet and Tristian Eggerling. Former Haddonfield Sheriff Leigh Brackett is back as well, with Charles Cyphers set to reprise his role from the 1978 horror flick.
Be prepared for other special surprises showing up in the movie — hopefully, the director and the writers didn't bring them all back just to kill them off.