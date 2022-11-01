Will There Be a Second Season of 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities'?
Netflix really put the treat in "trick or treat" this spooky season with Guillermo del Toro's horror anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities.
The 8-episode season took us all on a journey of haunts and horrors that ranged from mildly scary to downright chilling.
Sadly, Halloween 2022 has already come and gone, but that doesn't necessarily mean that spooky season must end! Will there be a Cabinet of Curiosities Season 2?
Here's what we know.
Will there be a 'Cabinet of Curiosities' Season 2?
As of Nov. 1st, 2022, Netflix has not yet renewed Cabinet of Curiosities for a second season. However, the streamer typically takes its sweet time before announcing season renewals of shows (fans of The Sandman are still waiting for news of Season 2, and the first season of that series dropped in August 2022!)
If Netflix was judging their decision to renew shows solely based on critical reviews alone, Cabinet of Curiosities would've been renewed, like, yesterday.
The horror anthology series currently holds a 91% rating on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 33 critics ratings).
The question is, will Guillermo have enough time on his busy plate to return for Cabinet of Curiosities Season 2?
The Academy Award-winning director just screened his latest film, a stop-motion take on Pinocchio that got a standing ovation at the Animation Is Film Festival, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Guillermo hasn't confirmed nor denied if he'd return to helm Cabinet of Curiosities Season 2. However, we do know what his next two projects are. According to Guillermo's IMDb page, he was one of the co-writers on Disney's upcoming reboot of the 2003 film Haunted Mansion.
The iconic horror filmmaker has also co-written the script for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2, the sequel to the 2019 Netflix hit Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.
It certainly would be fun to make Cabinet of Curiosities a Netflix Halloween tradition. That way, viewers wouldn't get streaming fatigue with new episodes and Guillermo and the team would have enough time to craft a batch of new, compellingly chilling episodes that keep fans hooked and wanting more.
The first season of Cabinet of Curiosities also had an all-star cast, with icons like Harry Potter's Rupert Grint and The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln appearing in episodes.
Did you know that The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova also appeared in an episode of Cabinet of Curiosities? He played Frank Elwood opposite Rupert's character, Walter, in the sixth episode, "Dreams in the Witch House."
With spooky stories told by an iconic horror mastermind and all-star cast members, it would simply be too scary to contemplate Cabinet of Curiosities not returning for a second season. Indulge us for Halloween 2023, Netflix!
You can stream Season 1 of Cabinet of Curiosities now.