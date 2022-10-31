How Scary Is 'Cabinet of Curiosities' on Netflix? Your Mileage May Vary Between Episodes

Horror anthology series are a great way to get a proper dose of spooks without having to dedicate several 90-minute segments to being terrified. For the most part, you can get your fix on horror in short bursts of independent stories that present monsters and ghouls in a variety of ways. Think of it as a mystery box of horror where you can get a surprising variety of scary stories.

In recent releases, we have Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix. But how scary is this new miniseries?