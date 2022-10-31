The Rice Purity Test on 'Big Mouth' Is Voiced by a Prolific Broadway Actress
The Netflix original comedy series Big Mouth debuted in 2017 and gave the world a new perspective on puberty.
In the fall of 2022, the series returned to the small screen for Season 6 with a star-studded lineup of new cast members including Tyler the Creator, who joined the cast of Big Mouth as Jesus, and a sassy new personality test that has Bridgeton Middle School up in arms.
The new season also brings the Rice Purity Test to life, complete with a southern accent and her own theme song. Who is the voice actor behind the Rice Purity Test in Season 6 of Big Mouth? Read on for details!
Meet the voice actor who plays the Rice Purity Test on Season 6 of ‘Big Mouth.’
If the voice of the Rice Purity Test sounds familiar, it’s because it is! The voice actress behind the singing scroll is Annaleigh Ashford. Although Annaleigh is a newcomer on Big Mouth, she’s a veteran on the small screen.
Born in Denver, Colo., the 37-year-old has been active in the entertainment industry since 2005. In addition to her roles on Showtime’s Masters of Sex and the CBS original series B Positive, the Broadway entertainer has a long list of stage credits including Wicked and Legally Blonde: The Musical.
Most recently, the actress was cast to appear alongside Kumail Nanjiani, Dan Stevens, and Murray Bartlett as Irene in the Hulu original mini-series Welcome to Chippendales.
Annaleigh made her Big Mouth debut as the Rice Purity Test in Episode 4. The description for the episode reads, “A viral quiz about naughty deeds sparks arguments and unlikely new friendships.” But what is the Rice Purity Test? Here’s how to take it!
What is the Rice Purity Test?
Are you a prude or a perv? A deviant or a do-gooder? The Rice Purity Test, a personality test born in the 1920s, has the answers to these questions and more. The quiz is comprised of a list of questions designed to test your innocence.
Since the test was first conceived at Rice University decades ago, several updates have been made. Now featuring questions about bestiality, french kissing, and “leaving room for Jesus” on the dance floor, the Rice Purity Test gives you a final score that ranges from 1 to 100.
Following the Season 6 premiere, series creator Nick Kroll shared his score — a scandalous 33 — with his followers on Twitter. He wrote, “The Big Mouth writers all took the Rice Purity Test while we were writing Episode 4.”
He went on to add that one writer on the show actually scored a six. Nick teased, “Major Jay Bilzerian vibes …”
You can watch Seasons 1 through 6 of Big Mouth on Netflix now!