Tyler, The Creator Voiced a Character in 'Grand Theft Auto V'

Grand Theft Auto V may have been released over seven years ago, but that hasn’t stopped gamers from playing the classic, action-adventure video game in which you steal cars and murder people.

While playing the game, one player noticed a very familiar voice was speaking as a non-playing character. Rapper Tyler, The Creator actually voices random characters in GTA 5 , and now Twitter is freaking out about it.

The realization about Tyler, The Creator in 'GTA 5' went viral on Twitter.

Seven years after its release, one player took to Twitter to share his surprise that the Her rapper was voicing characters in the game. “‘Just found out Tyler the creator voices some random dude in gta 5 lmao,’ he wrote along with a video of one of the non-playing characters talking with Tyler, The Creator’s voice.

Source: Instagram

In the particular clip, a male voice can be heard saying, "Man, I been getting a gang of b----s lately." Then, you can clearly hear Tyler, The Creator's voice, adopted by a male character wearing a white tank top while holding what appears to be a 40 oz. beer. He says, "Damn straight. Aye, you like potato salad? ‘Cause I like potato salad…”

just found out Tyler the creator voices some random dude in gta 5 lmaoo pic.twitter.com/IcHdnLwdo5 — Flacko⁷⛷ (@flackoyee) November 28, 2020

Some fans were convinced that it was Tyler himself who was behind the “potato salad” line because of Tyler’s outlandish antics as an entertainer. One user wrote, “i feel like Tyler really forced them to keep that potato salad line lmao.”

