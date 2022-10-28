Andrew's Gal Is Back for 'Big Mouth' Season 6! Who Voices Bernadette "Bernie" Sanders?

Perhaps the horniest character on the show is the perpetually nervous, porn-addicted secondary protagonist, Andrew Glouberman (John Mulaney). Though he initially has eyes for Missy Foreman-Greenwald (Ayo Edebiri), she eventually dumps him. In Season 5, Andrew meets an equally nerdy girl named Bernadette "Bernie" Sanders. Yes, we'll pause for a giggle.

Bernie Sanders is back in Season 6, and we dare you to guess who voices her. Hint: She looks just like her character.