Did You Know That 'Big Mouth' Creator Nick Kroll's Dad Is a Billionaire?

Nick Kroll's father is named Jules Kroll, a man that has his own Wikipedia page that is independent of his famous son's. So why does Jules have his own Wikipedia page, you ask?

It's because Jules founded Kroll Inc. back in 1972. The company has been credited with essentially, "founding the modern corporations investigations industry," per Jules' Wikipedia page. Jules, now 82 years old, is a bonafide billionaire — so Nick would've probably been set even if the whole comedy thing didn't pan out for him.