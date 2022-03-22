Emmy the Lovebug Is Our New Favorite Character in 'Human Resources'

People around the world know who Aidy Bryant is thanks to her turn in Saturday Night Live; her on-screen comedic chemistry with Kate McKinnon is truly unrivaled.

Outside of SNL, Aidy developed and starred in Shrill, which is based on Lindy West’s book, Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman. Her work was recognized in 2021 with two Emmy Award nominations, so it's safe to say that Aidy is making waves in the industry with her memorable and unapologetic persona.