What Does the Name "Pinocchio" Mean in Italian? The Fairytale Has a Rich History in Italia

And while we know Pinocchio to be a Walt Disney tale (even getting the live-action treatment in 2022), it's actually based on the novel The Adventures of Pinocchio — its Italian titled being Le avventure di Pinocchio: storia di un burattino — by Italian author C. Collodi, per Britannica. First appearing in the magazine Giornale dei bambini in 1881, Pinocchio entered the pages of a book in 1883.

Now that we know the mischievous little puppet has roots in Italy, what does the name Pinocchio mean in Italian? Parliamone.