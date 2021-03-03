Disney's Live-Action 'Pinocchio' Might Be Even Better Than We All Expected

Although the entire cast is not yet announced, we do have some insight into the creative team. Robert Zemeckis, a director most known for movies like Back to the Future and Cast Away, is teaming up once again with Alan Silvestri, who will compose the score for Pinocchio. If Alan’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he has scored almost every Robert Zemeckis film, including The Polar Express, so we’re in for a treat.

Not only will Alan compose a score for Pinocchio, but The DisInsider and Film Music Reporter have both confirmed that Alan Silvestri will be working with songwriter and record producer Glen Ballard to co-write original songs for Pinocchio as well.

The pair have written songs for other projects, such as the Hannah Montana movie and The Croods. We can also expect to hear Pinocchio favorites, like “When You Wish Upon a Star” and “I’ve Got No Strings.”