Guillermo del Toro Is One of the Most Iconic Directors Around — What Is His Net Worth?
To say the name Guillermo del Toro is synonymous with the horror and dark fantasy genres would be an understatement. Guillermo is the directorial genius behind such films like Pan's Labyrinth, Hellboy, The Shape of Water, and many many more.
Now with the premiere of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix, we couldn't help but wonder — what is Guillermo's current net worth?
Here's what we know.
What is Guillermo del Toro's net worth?
Thankfully, the handy site Celebrity Net Worth has a clear answer. According to their report on Guillermo, the iconic 58-year-old director's net worth is currently $40 million.
Guillermo del Toro
Filmmaker, Director, Author, Actor
Net worth: $40 million
Guillermo del Toro is a famous Mexican director, filmmaker, author, and actor best known for films like Pan's Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, and more.
- Birthdate: Oct. 9, 1964
- Birthplace: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
- Birth name: Guillermo del Toro
- Father: Frederico del Toro
- Mother: Guadalupe Gomez
- Marriages: Lorenza Newton (m. 1986–2017); Kim Morgan (m. 2021)
- Children: Marisa and Mariana
- Education: University of Guadalajara
Five of Guillermo's films have garnered a whopping 24 Academy Award nominations altogether. The Shape of Water earned Guillermo his first Academy Award for Best Director (he also was awarded a BAFTA and Golden Globe that same year for Best Director for the same film).
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is already drawing high praise from critics and fans alike — the Netflix anthology series currently has a 93 percent average audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Did you know that Guillermo also co-directed and co-wrote the script for the latest iteration of Pinocchio? Naturally, this isn't the family-friendly 1940 Disney animated classic or the other recent adaptation with Tom Hanks.
Guillermo's Pinocchio adaptation is obviously a darker take on the tale, told with stop-motion animation. The film will be released in select theaters sometime in November 2022, before its official streaming release on Netflix on Dec. 9, 2022.
Does Guillermo have any other projects in the works at the moment?
Honestly, we wouldn't blame the legendary filmmaker for wanting to take a well-deserved break at this point in his career! All jokes aside, does Guillermo have any other projects currently in the works?
His IMDb page says yes!
According to the aforementioned IMDb page, Guillermo's next two projects are Haunted Mansion and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2.
Guillermo is billed as a co-writer on the Haunted Mansion film, which is currently listed as being in post-production. He's also listed as a co-writer on Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2, which is a sequel to the 2019 film, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, on Netflix.
While we wait for word about what Guillermo's next film will be, you can start streaming Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities now on Netflix. New episodes are airing every day until the finale on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022! Happy Halloween!