'The Menu' Might Be a Horror Film, but It Was Shot at This Dreamy Filming Location
How far are you willing to go to participate in an exclusive activity? To grab that perfect food pic for the Gram?
That's the question that young couple Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) are likely asking themselves after they land a reservation at Hawthorne, the trendiest restaurant around. Hawthorne is run by the mysterious celebrity chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) in the upcoming film The Menu.
However, Hawthorne isn't just a quick hop and an Uber drive away. Margot and Tyler have to travel to a remote island just to get to Hawthorne, which adds a huge layer of mystique to the restaurant's aura.
So where was The Menu filmed in real life? Here's what we know.
Details on filming locations for 'The Menu'.
According to a report from Sceen-It, part of The Menu was shot at Tybee Island in Georgia. Per the official Visit Tybee website, Tybee Island has been a popular vacation spot since the 1800s. The barrier island is located twenty minutes away from downtown Savannah.
The Sceen-It report notes that scenes for The Menu were filmed at Tybee Beach and at a private home on Horsepen Point Drive on Tybee Island.
Per the Production List, filming for The Menu officially began in September 2021. A report from WJCL 22 News, (a news station based in Savannah), advised readers that part of the beach on Tybee Island would likely be closed for visitors when The Menu began filming.
The WJCL 22 News report noted that the Georgia Department of Natural Resources granted the production permission to film at the private residence at Horsepen Point and "at the beach seaward at Chatham Avenue and 19th Street."
Per the same 2021 report from WJCL 22 News, "public access to the beach may be temporarily restricted for 850 yards north and south of the set."
But don't worry if you've made plans to visit Tybee Beach now, because The Menu has already been filmed!
When does 'The Menu' premiere?
If you happen to be hitting the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, you'll get the chance to view The Menu before the general public does (Can you tell us what "shocking surprises" are in store for patrons at the Hawthorne)?
However, if you have no travel plans to Tybee Beach or Toronto anytime soon, don't fret. You'll still be able to see The Menu when it premieres in theaters on November 18, 2022.
So who else is in the cast besides Ralph, Anya, and Nicholas? John Leguizamo is credited as a movie star on the official IMDb page for The Menu. Another star joining the guests at the Hawthorne is Janet McTeer, best known for her roles in Ozark and Jessica Jones. Janet plays Lillian Bloom, who we have to assume is a writer, because Paul Adelstein is playing Lillian's editor. Hopefully Lillian's trip to the Hawthorne doesn't put the dead in deadline!
Make your reservations now for The Menu.