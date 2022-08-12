'The Menu' Might Be a Horror Film, but It Was Shot at This Dreamy Filming Location

How far are you willing to go to participate in an exclusive activity? To grab that perfect food pic for the Gram?

That's the question that young couple Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) are likely asking themselves after they land a reservation at Hawthorne, the trendiest restaurant around. Hawthorne is run by the mysterious celebrity chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) in the upcoming film The Menu.