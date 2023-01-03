The Ending of Mark Mylod's 'The Menu' Offers Viewers a Sweet Treat (SPOILERS)

In the end, he allows Margot to leave the island — why? He plans on her dying alongside the staff, so what changed?

Well, after mocking his dishes and complaining that she's still hungry, Margot challenges chef Julian to make her an American classic meal: a cheeseburger and fries. The simple request instantly reminds Julian of his fast food roots and why he fell in love with cooking. Margot takes one bite before asking if she can get it to go, to which Julian packs it up and lets her leave.