Here's How You Can Have Anyone Send You Anonymous Questions via Your Instagram Story

From there, open NGL and tap the button at the bottom of the screen that says "Get Questions." Type in your Instagram handle so this new app can connect to your account, Now, you can start getting questions and comments in a few simple steps.

Once your Instagram is connected to NGL, you can just copy the automated link provided for you under Step 1. Then in Step 2, you learn how to add the link to your Story. Luckily, it works just like any other link you would want to add.