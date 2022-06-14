If Instagram Is Blocking Your Actions, It Might Be Because You're Posting Too Much

Some users have received a lengthy and scary-looking message that reads:

"Action Blocked: This action was blocked. Please try again later. We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community. Tell us if you think we made a mistake."

This function is reportedly put into place to prevent spam accounts or bot activity on the platform. But if you're on the receiving end of one of these "Action Blocked" message, you're probably asking yourself what you did to deserve that.