Instagram Users Are Extremely Frustrated With the Repeating Stories Glitch
Since its inception, everyone's favorite photo-sharing platform has faced several technical issues and glitches.
From filter errors to direct messages failing to send and Reels stuck at zero views, there's been plenty for Instagram users to complain about over the years. So, at this point, what's one more?
As of June 13, 2022, several users have been flocking to Twitter and other social media services to air their frustrations and report that the app is malfunctioning. The glitch primarily affects iOS users, with many saying Instagram keeps replaying Stories.
Here's everything we know, including how to fix the issue.
Instagram users are annoyed that the app keeps replaying Stories.
Instagram users report that the app keeps replaying Stories; the glitch is forcing millions of iOS users to re-watch Instagram Stories before viewing new ones. Numerous users have taken to Twitter and Reddit to express their aggravation.
"Why [is] Instagram making me view the same Stories 100 times?" one person shared on Twitter.
Another added, "Is anyone else’s Instagram making them re-watch the whole of people's Instagram Stories every time they put a new one up." A third commented, "Instagram replaying all the Stories we saw 24 hours ago is a special hell."
So what's the problem? Well, the app is likely experiencing a bug within its system.
Meta spokesperson Christine Pai spoke with The Verge on June 14, 2022, and addressed the issue via email, stating that the company was "aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram Stories." At the time, she apologized for the problem and added that Instagram was "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."
Here's how to fix the issue of Instagram replaying Stories.
As of June 15, 2022, a brand-new iOS update for Instagram appears to fix the repeating Stories glitch.
With that said, head to the App Store and make sure you are using the latest version of the Instagram app, which is 239.1. The update message simply states that "the latest version contains bug fixes and performance improvements."
Now, let's hope there isn't any more trouble with Instagram Stories!