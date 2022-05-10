Getting an Error Whenever You Try to Send Messages on Instagram? Here's How to Fix It

On May 10, 2022, a number of Instagram users took to Twitter to complain that they weren't able to send messages on the app. "Why while sending an Insta post to someone via DM on Instagram it says 'Failed to Send Message'?" one person tweeted.

So, what's going on with Instagram? Lots of people are getting the same "Failed to Send Message" error. If you're one of them, here's how to fix it.