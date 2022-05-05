Instagram Reels Are So Fun to Use –– Can You See Who Watched Yours?

When it comes to posting Reels, it's also important to note that if your entire Instagram profile is set to private, your Reels will be set to private as well. This means that your followers are the only people who will be able to view the Reels you post, which means your video content might not help you gain new followers.

Public Reels, on the other hand, can be shared in direct messages, straight to your story, and with your close friends.