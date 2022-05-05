Instagram Reels Are So Fun to Use –– Can You See Who Watched Yours?By Stephanie Harper
May. 5 2022
If you want your Instagram page to grow so you can continue gaining more followers, it’s important to start adding Reels to your regularly scheduled program of posts and stories. But is it possible to see who has watched your Reels?
Can you see who watched your Instagram Reels?
It’s easy to see who’s watched your Instagram story because all you have to do is tap on the video or picture you posted, scroll upward, and check out the usernames listed there. However, that isn't the case with Instagram Reels. As of now, while users can see how many plays their Reels have gotten (not including replays), it’s not possible to see who’s viewed one's Reels.
Here’s what else social media users should know about Instagram Reels.
It’s easy to discover Reels on Instagram that interest you based on trending sounds, songs, hashtags, or effects. If you’re in the mood to see a bunch of puppy videos, that’s all you need to search for in order to find endless Reels of adorable dogs.
When it comes to posting Reels, it's also important to note that if your entire Instagram profile is set to private, your Reels will be set to private as well. This means that your followers are the only people who will be able to view the Reels you post, which means your video content might not help you gain new followers.
Public Reels, on the other hand, can be shared in direct messages, straight to your story, and with your close friends.
Does Instagram tell you who’s viewed your profile?
In the same way that Instagram doesn’t tell you who watched your Reels, the platform also doesn’t tell you who’s viewed your profile. It’s possible that Instagram will be implementing some sort of update in regards to this, though. Now that TikTok has introduced the feature to their platform, allowing users to see who has visited their profile and read their bio, it's very possible that Instagram — which is clearly trying to keep up with the video-sharing app's popularity — will do the same.