How to Save Your Instagram Stories Forever With Just a Few Easy Steps

If you've already posted something to your Story and want to save it, it's as simple as clicking on your Story and then clicking on the three white dots labeled "More" at the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. When you click that, a few options will come up, one of which will be labeled "Save." Upon clicking the "Save" button, you will be prompted to select to save either just the one specific Story post you are viewing or the entire Story you posted that day. Make that selection and that's it!