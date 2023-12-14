Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships This Is Grace Jabbari and Jonathan Majors' Relationship Timeline as He Faces Assault Charges Jonathan Majors is on trial for domestically abusing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Here is a look back at their relationship timeline. By Melissa Willets Dec. 14 2023, Published 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

The Gist: Actors Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari met in 2021 while working on a movie together.

They dated for a few years, during which time he allegedly physically abused her more than once.

Jonathan faces criminal charges and may serve jail time after previously accusing Grace of domestic abuse.

Content warning: This article discusses domestic abuse. As fans know, Jonathan Majors is an actor best known for his roles in blockbusters like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III. But now, he may henceforth be most closely associated with domestic abuse charges he faces in Manhattan court this December. The charges stem from his tumultuous relationship with dancer and aspiring actor Grace Jabbari. Read on for the harrowing details about their relationship timeline.

Aug. 2021: Jonathan Majors met Grace Jabbari on set of a Marvel movie.

As Variety reports, the couple met in August 2021 while shooting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in London. The dad of one of course played Kang the Conqueror while she was a dancer on the movie. Jonathan and Grace became a couple for two years, but it was not a happy relationship by all accounts.

Sept. 2022: Jonathan may have physically assaulted Grace, but didn't want her seeking medical assistance.

According to explosive text messages between the two that have been released during the trial, the actor said to his girlfriend about a head injury: “I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital. They will ask you questions and as I don’t think you actually protect us it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something.”

Grace then texted, “I will tell the doctor I bumped my head, if I go, I’m going to give it one more day, but I can’t sleep and need some stronger painkillers. That’s all. Why would I want to tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you.”

March 2023: Jonathan ended their relationship after allegedly assaulting Grace in a car.

During a messy incident that also involved Jonathan allegedly threatening suicide, he also allegedly assaulted Grace, which led to the charges against him. He now faces three misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment. He pleaded not guilty, however, per Variety, if Jonathan is found guilty, he could serve a year in prison.

June 2023: Jonathan filed charges against Grace for domestic violence against him.

In a relationship that may remind fans of the captivating back-and-forth allegations between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, per Us Weekly, Jonathan filed domestic violence charges against his ex in June. Video seems to support his claim that she actually attacked him in March. She was arrested in October, but the charges were dropped.

The matter of his role that fateful day is now being weighed in court, with shocking text exchanges, video, and audio from their various disputes having been released. The trial is ongoing at time of writing, with fans watching closely to see how things will play out.