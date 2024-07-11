Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships “My Divorce Shook Me to My Core" — Meagan Good Shares How She Was Blindsided by Split "My greatest fear was that my husband would leave me after 10 years of marriage, similar to my dad leaving my mom." By Sarah Kester Jul. 11 2024, Published 6:41 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

During her three decades in Hollywood, actress and model Meagan Good has nailed every role she’s been in. This includes her time in the classics Eve’s Bayou and Cousin Skeeter. She’s also appeared in other successful projects, such as Stomp the Yard and Think Like a Man. Sadly, it was her role as “wife” that didn’t last. The actress was married to DeVon Franklin, a pastor and producer, from 2012 to 2022.

"After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," the pair said in a joint statement. However, it was later revealed that DeVon was the one who asked for the divorce. What happened? Why did Meagan Good get divorced?

First, let’s visit how Meagan and DeVon’s marriage came to be.

The pair already knew each other when they worked together on the 2011 film Jumping the Broom. Meagan was an actress in the film, while DeVon worked as an executive producer. At the time, Meagan was in a relationship that wasn’t serving her. “I really got a chance to know [DeVon] on set and I thought, 'Man, that's the kind of guy I wish I could marry.' And that was it,” she told Tamron Hall. After filming, Meagan sought God’s help for clarity on her relationship.

"And the first thing that God told me was that it was time to get out of that relationship. The second thing that God told me was that it was time to be celibate. And the third thing that God told me was that DeVon was my husband,” she said. The couple entered into a celibate relationship with one another. They got engaged in May 2012 and then married that July. "I've never had more peace, fun and joy than I've had with her,” DeVon told People about his marriage to Meagan.

Why Did Meagan Good get divorced?

The actress’s world came crumbling down in 2021 when her husband of nine years asked for a divorce. Their divorce was finalized on June 23, 2022. In a July 2024 interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Meagan shared how the divorce affected her. “My divorce shook me to my core,” she said. “Lord, you asked me to be celibate, and I was; you told me to marry, and I married that person."

She continued: "I tried to do everything to the best of my ability, and no, I didn’t do everything perfect, but I don’t know if I could do anything differently if I’m being honest.” She also shared the confusion she felt to her husband leaving her. “I was like, why is this happening? My greatest fear was that my husband would leave me after 10 years of marriage, similar to my dad leaving my mom, and that’s exactly what happened.”

For a long time, Meagan Good was very mad at her ex-husband.

But with self-love and self-growth, she was able to let go of some of that anger. “At the time, I was so mad at DeVon, but now I think what he did was brave,” she explained. “To grow where we were supposed to grow, we should’ve been married for that specific time. I can now look at DeVon and say ‘That’s a good person’ and be grateful for our time.”