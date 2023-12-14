Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Jonathan Majors' Ex-Girlfriend Grace Jabbari Is a British Movement Coach Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari accused him of assaulting her, but many want to know more about her, including what her ethnicity is. By Joseph Allen Dec. 14 2023, Published 10:29 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari accused him of assaulting her and he stood trial for that assault in December 2023.

Grace is of Iranian and British descent, with her Iranian heritage on her father's side.

Grace was also charged with misdemeanor assault, but the charges were ultimately dropped by the district attorney in New York.

In 2023, Jonathan Majors was a star on the rise, but he spent much of the year embroiled in controversy after he was accused of assault by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. In December 2023, Grace's accusations resulted in a trial that has been followed closely by the media and portions of the general public.

Against that backdrop, many wanted to learn more about Grace, including when she and Jonathan dated and her ethnicity. Keep reading for all of the details.

What is Grace Jabbari's ethnicity?

Grace is a British-born dancer and movement coach who has appeared in several major Hollywood films. Many are confused about Grace's ethnicity in large part because of her last name, which has an Arabic origin. Her father is Iranian, and her mother is British, which explains where her name comes from.

Who are Grace Jabbari's parents?

No information is publicly available about Grace's parents, but it's clear that her father moved to the U.K. before she was born, and that Grace has lived most of her life in the U.K. and the U.S.

Grace Jabbari danced in 'Barbie' and worked in other major films.

Grace was a background dancer in Barbie during that film's early dance sequence, she was in the latest Mission: Impossible movie, and she also worked on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as a movement coach. That's where she met Jonathan, who is the reason why many people now know her name. Her professional biography says that she was " born in Reading and trained at Tring Park School for Performing Arts."

Jonathan Majors was put on trial following allegations of assault.

The alleged assault that Jonathan stood trial for took place in March after Grace saw a text on his phone that seemed to suggest he was cheating on her. Grace accused Jonathan of hitting her in the face, twisting her finger, and grabbing her neck. Jonathan has denied all the allegations against him through his attorney, and filed a countersuit against Grace, claiming that she hit and scratched him, and sustained her injuries after a fall in his apartment later that night.

Reports emerged in June 2023 that the NYPD had evidence to arrest Grace for assault, but didn't move forward with the charges until October. She was eventually charged with third-degree domestic assault and criminal mischief, which are both misdemeanors. She turned herself in willingly and the district attorney ultimately elected not to pursue the charges.