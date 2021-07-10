Why Jazz Raycole Left ‘My Wife and Kids’ After Season 1

More than a decade and a half after it left ABC airwaves, the 2000s-era sitcom My Wife and Kids is finally streaming, and fans are rejoicing.

“My Wife and Kids is now on Hulu. This is an impressive attempt to keep me indoors,” one viewer tweeted on July 8. (Hulu tweeted back that same day, asking, “Is it working?”)

But now that people are watching (or rewatching) My Wife and Kids on Hulu, people are also wondering what happened to the first Claire on the show.