'All American' Actor Elvis Nolasco Shares Statement After Fans Noticed His Role Was Recast

When fans of All American were first introduced to Layla, the rich popular teen seemed like she had it all. However, fans later found out that the high school "it girl" was struggling with depression and had attempted suicide several times.

Layla's mother sadly died in a car accident and her father had been absent from her life, living in New York with his young girlfriend. Though there was a lot to unpack in Season 3, Episode 7, fans immediately noticed something different about Layla's dad, JP Keating. Keep reading to find out more!