Home > Television Where Is the Cast of 'The Middle' Now? A Look Back at the Iconic Television Sitcom From Sue Heck to Brick, 'The Middle' was full of exciting characters. The sitcom ended in 2018. Where are all of the cast members now? By Alex West Jan. 12 2024, Published 8:17 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

From 2009 to 2018, The Middle dominated comedy sitcoms with its relatable family and chaotic antics. It melded together the best of television and fans simply couldn't get enough.

The cast of the show has long since moved on, but it would be impossible to forget those 11 years. Regardless, fans want to know where The Middle cast members are now. Keep reading for all of the details.

Patricia Heaton - Frankie Heck

Source: Getty Images

After playing the well-being, yet frazzled mother in the Heck family, Patricia Heaton has continued her acting career and she starred in Carol's Second Act. She also released a memoir called Your Second Act.

Patricia has been sober since 2021, telling Today, "I've stopped, and my life has improved significantly." She said, "My kids are in their mid-20s and I'll probably be in my 70s by the time I have grandchildren. I want to be healthy for them."

Neil Flynn - Mike Heck

Source: Getty Images

Neil Flynn played the patriarch of the family, Mike. He continued to pursue the sitcom route which made sense with his background on the show Scrubs. He also tried out voice acting when he played Vorlauf in the fantasy podcast series Carcerem.

Charlie McDermott - Axl Heck

After playing the edgy Axl Heck, Charlie McDermott pivoted in his career. He stayed in the entertainment industry but focused more on music. After picking up a few more acting projects, he released an album called "Some Things Just Fall Out of Your Hands" in 2020.

Eden Sher - Sue Heck

Eden Sher played the quirky only daughter of the family, Sue Heck. Fans were so enthralled by the character that the writers and producers considered giving her a spin-off show. Unfortunately, the project fell through and she moved on to a voice acting project for the Disney show Star vs. the Forces of Evil.

Atticus Shaffer - Brick Heck

Atticus Shaffer was young when he was cast in the role of Brick Heck, so he had his whole acting career ahead of him. He diverted into voice acting projects, especially for Disney projects. He even joined his costar Eden on Star vs. the Forces of Evil.

Beau Wirick - Sean Donahue

Beau Wirick played Axl's best friend Sean Donahue. His career has been pretty quiet following the show's conclusion. However, he did snag a role as Jordan Atwood in 2023's Happy Camper. He has now become a wealth advisor.

Brock Ciarlelli - Brad Bottig

Sue's best friend (and technically ex-boyfriend), Brad Bottig, was played by Brock Ciarlelli. He made a reappearance in the television movie Sue Sue in the City. He then picked up a few additional roles in movies like Bros and Glamorous. Now, he's a fitness guru and a trainer at Barry's.

Chris Kattan - Bob Weaver

Frankie's friend Bob Weaver was played by Chris Kattan. The comedian and actor's career only continued to take off after the show ended. He booked a voice acting gig in Hotel Transylvania 2 and played Mr. Fox in How to Get Girls.

Casey Burke - Cindy Hornberger

Cindy Hornberger joined the storyline later in the show. Played by Casey Burke, Cindy was Brick's girlfriend. After the show, she made an appearance in a similar family sitcom Modern Family.

Tommy Bechtold - Kenny

When Axl moves out of the house, he lives with Kenny played by Tommy Bechtold. The actor went on to book a heavy handful of roles including on Live from the 8th Dimension and Abbot Elementary.

Daniela Bobadilla - Lexie Brooks

Sue Heck becomes close friends with the lovely Lexie Brooks while at college. The character is played by Daniela Bobadilla. Like Casey, she went on to snag a role on Modern Family. She appeared in Happy Camper just like Beau.

Alphonso McAuley - Hutch