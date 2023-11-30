Home > Television Where Are the Stars of 'Malcolm in the Middle' Today? Catching Up With the Cast Years after the end of ‘Malcolm in the Middle,’ people can’t help but wonder where the cast of the iconic Fox show starring Frankie Muniz is now. By Jamie Lerner Nov. 30 2023, Published 2:29 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It was always a great night when we could turn on Fox for a half hour and watch Frankie Muniz as Malcolm in Malcolm in the Middle. The sitcom — which ran from 2000 to 2006 — was at the forefront of television comedy as one of the first to not have a laugh track and use various camera angles and edits.

Article continues below advertisement

It also catapulted Frankie to teenage stardom and probably contributed to why so many millennials loved watching Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad. The show centered around Malcolm, the proverbial middle child after his oldest brother goes to boarding school and a certified genius. But where is the cast now?

Frankie Muniz (Malcolm)

Source: Getty Images

After Malcolm in the Middle, Frankie Muniz took a short break from acting to focus on his racing career, and in January 2023, he raced full-time for Rette Jones Racing in the ARCA Menards Series in their No. 30 Ford Mustang. He also drummed for Kingsfoil in 2012 and manages the band Astro Lasso. He and his wife, Paige Price, bought and sold Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars in Scottsdale, Ariz. Frankie now partners with the Ridge Wallet. Frankie and Paige's son, Mauz Mosley, was born in March 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Kaczmarek (Lois)

As the matriarch, Jane Kaczmarek made her mark on Malcolm in the Middle. After the series ended, she appeared in various television guest spots, most notably in Playing House as Gwen Crawford. Now, she spends time with her kids and grandkids after her 2009 divorce from Bradley Whitford.

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan Cranston (Hal)

Source: Getty Images

By now, Bryan Cranston is a household name thanks to his record-breaking Emmys and award nominations. Most famously, he played Walter White in Breaking Bad and he even reprised his role in Better Call Saul. In 2023, he played The Host in Asteroid City and completed the two-season run of his Showtime series Your Honor. He and Aaron Paul co-own their signature mezcal, Dos Hombres. He attends Los Angeles Dodgers and Rams games, and he spends time with his family.

Article continues below advertisement

Christopher Kennedy Masterson (Francis)

Christopher Masterson is indeed the younger brother of That '70s Show star Danny Masterson, who's since been convicted of sexual assault. After Malcolm in the Middle, Christopher went on to star in Scary Movie 2, among other projects. His most recent role was in the 2019 film, Beneath the Leaves. Like Danny, Christopher follows Scientology. He married actress Yolanda Pecoraro in 2019, and in 2021, they had their daughter, Chiara.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Berfield (Reese)

After Malcolm in the Middle, Justin Berfield appeared in various television shows, such as Kim Possible and The Pet Detective, but he retired from acting before 2012. Even still, Justin's Instagram says he is a dad and an actor, spending time with his daughter and his wife, Liza.

Article continues below advertisement

Erik Per Sullivan (Dewey)

Source: Getty Images

Erik Per Sullivan was one of the youngest cast members of the show, so after it ended, he went to study at the University of Southern California. The last time he acted was at 18 years old in the 2010 film Twelve, as Timmy. After 2010, he went dark and has stayed off all forms of social media and hasn't even attended any sort of Malcolm in the Middle reunions. Perhaps that could change one day, but we have to respect his privacy!

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine Lloyd Burns (Caroline Miller)