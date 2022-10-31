Frankie Muniz's Wife Paige Is Pretty Much the Love of His Life, so Let's Get to Know Her

Seven years her beau’s junior, Paige agreed to elope with the star in 2019, with a wedding following in February 2020. Frankie and Paige welcomed their first child the following year, per People, after admitting to struggling to get pregnant on their YouTube channel in a video announcing her pregnancy.

Paige said about conceiving that their “chances weren’t that great” according to doctors, but happily, their son Mauz was born in 2021.