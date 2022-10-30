'The Surreal Life' Is Back With 'Fading Star' Frankie Muniz -- How Much Is He Worth Now?

Frankie Muniz was born December 5, 1985 in New Jersey. He was a good actor at an early age, and before he was ten got picked up by a talent scout who watched him play Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol.

While his parents would divorce, his mother moved with him to California. By the time he was 13 he landed the role of Malcolm in Malcolm in the middle. The pilot gained a staggering viewership of over 23 million and by the end of the series, Muniz was making upwards of $250,000 per episode.