Tisha Campbell Said She Had $7 When She Divorced Duane Martin in 2018

She's best known for playing Gina Waters-Payne on Martin and for starring as Jay Marie Johnson-Kyle on My Wife and Kids. While the final season of Martin earned a lot of attention and viewership on its own in 1997, it was the lawsuit between Tisha and Martin Lawrence (who played the titular character and Gina's husband) that made even more headlines.

Actress Tisha Campbell is an open book when it comes to discussing the past turmoils she had in her personal life and in her professional career.

Read on to find out what she had to say and for a refresher on her legal battles.

The recent Soul Train Awards co-host opened up about how her 2018 divorce from Duane Martin nearly left her broke and how she patched up her friendship with her fellow Martin star, Martin Lawrence, after their legal issues.

Is Tisha Campbell broke? Her divorce led to financial struggles.

In 1996, when the final season of Martin was set to begin airing, Tisha married fellow actor Duane Martin (whose last name has no affiliation with the Fox comedy). She hyphenated her last name, and she became known personally and professionally as Tina Campbell-Martin. The pair subsequently appeared on Tisha's comedy series, Rita Rocks, together for several episodes.

Tisha and Duane had two sons together, Xen and Ezekiel, before officially splitting in 2018. Their divorce soon turned acrimonious, and their financial and personal issues played out in court. The couple went through bankruptcy during their split, and Tisha accused her ex of hiding a mansion from her under a company name. Will Smith reportedly loaned Duane between $1.4 million and $1.5 million to allow him to save the home from foreclosure.

In an interview with Kevin Frazer from Entertainment Tonight, Tisha explained that the circumstances of her divorce were much direr than the public ever knew. She shared that she left her marriage with virtually zero to live on. "Nothing. No one knows that but I had nothing. Nothing in the bank. Nothing," she said when asked what she took from the divorce proceedings. "I had maybe $7 to my name, and I was scared. It was like I was starting all over."

She went on to say that her sons helped her to recover and that their support allowed her to move on. "I did raise children who didn't care about the big mansion that I had or that we had to start over or any of it..." she continued. "Starting over isn't always the easiest thing, but it is a necessary thing. It's a beautiful devastation."

