The 'Final Destination' Cast Still Looks Good 25 Years Later No Accidents. No Coincidences. No Escapes. You Can't Cheat Death. By Anna Quintana Published March 17 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

That fiery plane crash still lives rent-free in our minds 25 years after the release of Final Destination. The movie has gone on to release many sequels, including 2025's Final Destination Bloodlines, however, we still have a soft spot for the original film.

Since its premiere on March 17, 2000, the cast has continued to pop up in movies and TV shows — but what are they up to today? Keep reading to find out.

Devon Sawa (Alex Browning)

Source: New Line Cinema / Instagram

Devon Sawa was the ultimate '90s hearthrob, starring in Casper, Now and Then, and, of course, Final Destination. Today, Devon continues to act in the horror genre, appearing in TV shows and movies such as Chucky, Heart Eyes, and Bunker. He is also the proud dad of two kids.

Ali Larter (Clear Rivers)

Source: New Line Cinema / Instagram

Following her role as Clear Rivers on Final Destination, Ali Larter went on to star in iconic movies such as Legally Blonde, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and Final Destination 2, as well as the TV series Heroes. Currently, Ali stars in the Paramount+ series Landman alongside Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm. She married fellow actor Hayes MacArthur, and the couple has two kids together.

Kerr Smith (Carter Horton)

Source: New Line Cinema / Instagram (R) Devon and Kerr at Creep I.E. Con in 2023.

There is no denying Kerr Smith was a teenage heartthrob in the '90s. He starred as Jack McPhee in Dawson's Creek before appearing on Charmed as Paige's (Rose McGowan) love interest. Kerr went on to star in several successful TV shows over the years, including NCIS, The Fosters, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Riverdale. Plus, it looks like Kerr and Devon still keep in touch, appearing together at Creep I.E. Con in 2023.

Kristen Cloke (Valerie Lewton)

Source: New Line Cinema / Instagram

Before Final Destination, Kristen's breakout role was in Space: Above and Beyond, which led to a guest starring role in X-Files, where she met her husband, producer Glen Morgan. Kristen continues to work in Hollywood, most recently appearing in the Oscar-nominated film Lady Bird.

Daniel Roebuck (Agent Weine)

Source: New Line Cinema / Instagram

Daniel Roebuck portrayed Agent Weine in Final Destination and has since gone on to star in many Rob Zombie-directed horror movies such as The Devil's Rejects, Halloween, and Halloween II. When he's not doing scary movies, Daniel can be seen in several popular TV series such as 9-1-1, Glee, and Lost.

Roger Guenveur Smith (Agent Schreck)

As Agent Weine's partner, Agent Schreck, Roger Guenveur Smith stole the spotlight in Final Destination. Since then, the actor's filmography includes roles in American Gangster, Chi-Raq, and All Rise.

Chad Donella (Tod Waggner)

Source: New Line Cinema / Scott Gries/NBC/Warner Bros

What has Chad Donella been up to since dying in his bathroom in Final Destination? He has been keeping busy with roles in many popular TV series such as Ghost Whisperer, Scandal, and Blindspot. He also starred alongside Michael Keaton in the 2023 film Knox Goes Away. Up next, Chad is expected to appear in the upcoming Peacock series Copenhagen.

Sean William Scott (Billy Hitchcock)

Source: New Line Cinema / Disney/Justin Stephens

Sean William Scott was Hollywood's go-to actor for teen comedies in the early 2000s, thanks to his roles in the American Pie franchise, Dude, Where's My Car?, and The Dukes of Hazzard. In 2025, Sean is making his comeback, starring in the ABC sitcom Shifting Gears and voicing a character in 2026's Ice Age 6.

Amanda Detmer (Terry Chaney)

Source: New Line Cinema / Instagram

Amanda Detmer portrayed Carter's girlfriend Terry in Final Destination, who ultimately met her end when she was hit by a bus. Amanda continues to act aporadically, most recently appearing in the Netflix rom-com A California Christmas and A California Christmas: City Lights.

Brendan Fehr (George Waggner)

Source: New Line Cinema / Instagram

Sadly, Brendan Fehr's character, George, is one of the casualties of the plane crash that took place in the opening scenes of the movie. However, Brendan was already on his way to being a successful actor before Final Destination. He starred in Roswell in the late '90s and early 2000s and also had a recurring role in Fox's Bones. Most recently, he starred in The Amityville Curse.

Tony Todd (William Bludworth)

Source: New Line Cinema