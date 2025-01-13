Paramount's 'Landman' Will Be Back for Season 2, and Hopefully Pretty Soon The show had a hugely successful first season for Paramount. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 13 2025, 11:14 a.m. ET Source: Paramount

Taylor Sheridan has become the most dominant voice inside of Paramount, and with good reason. His Yellowstone became a massive hit, so much so that Paramount launched an entire cinematic universe around it.

Sheridan returned in 2024 with Landman, a show about an oil man that has many of the same aesthetics and attitudes as Yellowstone. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this show was also a massive success, leading many to wonder when it might be back for a second season. Here's what we know:

When will 'Landman' Season 2 come out?

Landman Season 2 does not have an official release date yet, but it seems like the show could occupy a similar spot in the year to the one it occupied this year. In an interview with Deadline in May of 2024, Demi Moore, who plays the wife of the main character, Monty, on the show, suggested that the second season might start filming shortly after the new year.

"I thought we looked really good," she said at the time. "[Jon Hamm] was lovely and I've known Billy Bob Thornton for a long time. I've already completed the first season and I'm excited for us to start the second, which will be at the beginning of next year." The show's first season was filmed in February of 2024 and aired at the end of the year, and it seems like the second season might follow a similar trajectory.

The show has not actually been officially confirmed for a second season, in part because of the high-profile cast, which could be difficult to assemble. “I understand that if we're going to do that, Season 2, that it's going to be sometime around February, March, somewhere in there,” Thornton said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, we'll see. It just depends on how the chips may fall, you never know in this business."

'Landman' Season 2 should be a no-brainer for Paramount.

Given how much business does with Taylor Sheridan, it's unclear why the show has not yet been renewed for a second season. It's possible that the reasons have more to do with scheduling than anything else, but Billy Bob has been quite clear that he would like to return to the show if possible. “I sure hope so, because I had a fun time on this one and it’d be a nice one to do,” he said.

“I mean, you'd kind of like to at least do a couple of something to get people used to it," he added. A Season 2 is particularly important here because many of the most important questions around the first season have yet to be totally resolved.