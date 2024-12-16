‘Yellowstone’ Season 6: Is It Happening or the End of the Dutton Family Saga? Is 'Yellowstone' returning for Season 6? Fans are buzzing about it! By D.M. Published Dec. 16 2024, 9:06 a.m. ET Source: Paramount

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, one of network’s most-watched dramas, has come to an end – or has it? Taylor Sheridan's popular TV show premiered in 2018 and took the country by storm. Fans embraced Yellowstone for its complex characters, authentic portrayal of cowboy culture and real-world challenges, and its thrilling storylines filled with unexpected storylines.

However, a few months following the finale of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 1 in 2023, Paramount announced that the second part of the series' fifth season would be the final chapter of the show.

Luke Grimes, who portrays Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone, addressed the possibility of a spinoff, hinting it might not happen. “There’s always talk of spinoffs. I’d do it, [but] I just don’t understand how it would work once the story ends,” he shared with Esquire. However, Luke’s prediction proved incorrect, as Yellowstone now appears to be returning for Season 6. Here’s what we know so far.

‘Yellowstone’ is coming back for Season 6!

Yellowstone fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as the beloved series appears poised to return for a sixth season. According to Deadline, negotiations are underway for a new chapter featuring stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. Sources revealed to the publication that Season 6 will focus on a new lead character, following Kevin Costner’s exit after Season 5 Part 1.

Kelly portrayal of Beth Dutton has solidified her as one of television’s most compelling characters. In Season 5, Beth continues her battle to protect her family’s legacy, using her sharp wit to raise enough money to help the ranch stay operative for another year. Meanwhile, Rip’s fate within the Dutton family seems uncertain. He previously served as John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) right-hand-man, but John is dead.

Will Kevin Costner ever return to ‘Yellowstone?’

Kevin Costner previously revealed that his character would not return to Yellowstone. He shared the news in a video posted to Instagram, leaving fans devastated. “I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future,” he said.

The news left fans stunned, as many hoped that Kevin would remain a part of the series until the end. However, it does not appear that John’s story is completely finished. Christina Voros, the director of the first six episodes of Season 5, suggested that John will remain a “central” part of the Dutton storyline.

