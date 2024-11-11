Home > Television > Yellowstone Beth's Community Service in 'Yellowstone' Is the Result of a Chaotic Night out (SPOILERS) Beth gets her community service cut short because she's that much of a pain! By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 11 2024, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Paramount Network

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 9 of Yellowstone. After a nearly two-year hiatus, the fifth and final season of Yellowstone is finally back with new episodes! Season 5 returned on Nov. 10, 2024, and with it came some major twists.

Article continues below advertisement

Right off the bat, viewers are hit with the shocking revelation that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is dead. And if that wasn't enough, Beth (Kelly Reilly) is stuck doing community service. But why? Here's what we know so far.

Source: Paramount Network

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Beth doing community service on 'Yellowstone'?

It's obviously been a long time since we've seen the Dutton family, so it's no surprise that most fans might be scratching their heads over why Beth is suddenly doing community service. But don't worry — we're here to clear things up!

As it turns out, Beth's community service likely stems from the intense bar brawl that took place in Episode 3. If you recall, after Beth successfully blocks Equities from building on the ranch, she, Rip (Cole Hauser), Carter (Finn Little), and the rest of the ranchers celebrate at a bar in Bozeman.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Paramount Network

While there, another woman, Hailey Brewer (Ashley Platz), starts flirting with Rip right in front of Beth. After a tense moment, Hailey approaches Beth, and things quickly escalate as Beth smashes a bottle over Hailey's head. A fight breaks out, and by the time the police show up, Beth is arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey initially plans to press charges, but Jamie (Wes Bentley) steps in, convincing her to back off by warning her about the serious legal consequences she'd face if she continued down that road.