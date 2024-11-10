Home > Television > Yellowstone It Looks Like Kevin Costner Will Be Returning to 'Yellowstone' After All "I would do that in a second if I felt it was something I could do or wanted to do," Kevin said. By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 10 2024, 6:31 p.m. ET Source: Paramount+

It's hard to imagine a Yellowstone without John Dutton — but fans will have to do just that ... at least for now. Kevin Costner played the Montana rancher on the Paramount+ series for five seasons before announcing his exit in June 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

It seemed the show came to an end shortly after but now, after two years, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is premiering on November 10, and with six episodes before the series finale, is there a chance Kevin returns one last time to Dutton Ranch?

Source: Paramount

Article continues below advertisement

Is Kevin Costner going to be in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2?

When Kevin announced his exit from Yellowstone, he blamed his busy schedule and juggling filming the TV show and his four-part film series Horizon: An American Saga. "I wanted to work more than once a year and it was important that I made room for Yellowstone and made room for Horizon, but people ran through deadlines. They were busy; they had a lot to do," he shared on CBS Mornings at the time. "Yellowstone was my first priority, but at a certain point when you make commitments you just have to live with them."

However, according to his IMDB page, Yellowstone Episodes 9-14 are listed which means, John Dutton may make his big return. Kevin did hint he hadn't completely said goodbye to the character.

Article continues below advertisement

"The idea of going back… I would do that in a second if I felt it was something I could do or wanted to do," he added. "I would make it fit. Nothing changes there. There's no games with me. There's just the way you choose to live your life."

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Costner could be returning to 'Yellowstone' after 'Horizon' bombed at box office.

Variety reported that Kevin spent $38 million of his own money to finance Horizon, a planned four-film franchise with a budget of $100 million. However, it only made $11 million at the box office during its opening weekend.

Source: MEGA Hayes Costner, Cayden Wyatt Costner, Grace Costner, Kevin Costner, Annie Costner, Joe Costner

Article continues below advertisement

At the same time, Kevin was ordered to pay his ex-wife $63,000 per month in child support following their split in May 2023 — another financial hardship that could lead to the father of seven needing the hefty salary is reportedly made as the star of Yellowstone. During Season 1, the Oscar-winning actor was making $500,000 an episode but by Season 5, Kevin was up to $1.3 million an episode.