'Yellowstone' Is Over, but Is There Already a Spinoff of the Show in the Works?

Over the course of its history as a show, Yellowstone has gone through a number of evolutions. The series became a phenomenon over the course of its run and spawned a number of prequel series as a result. Following the show's Season 5 finale, though, seems to be the end of Yellowstone. Following that show's end, though, many are curious about whether a spinoff might be in the works.

While 1923 and 1883 were both spinoffs of Yellowstone, each of them was set before the events of the main show. Now, though, many want to know whether a more direct spinoff of Yellowstone could be in the works. Here's what we know.

Is there a confirmed 'Yellowstone' spinoff?

Deadline reported that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have finalized deals to star in a spinoff of Yellowstone and reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Sources say that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is developing the series, which will feature much of the Yellowstone cast and will also have Yellowstone in the title. While there are still plenty of details we don't know yet, the spinoff seems likely to happen.

While the show will not be called Yellowstone, Deadline's reporting makes it sound like the show will exist as an extension of Yellowstone proper. “While the intent remains to continue the story in Yellowstone and a source indicated that doing another season was not completely out of the question, the focus ultimately returned to doing it in a new series," Deadline explains, saying that Paramount had also considered moving forward with a sixth season of Yellowstone.

One potential benefit of continuing Yellowstone under a new name would be the streaming rights to the series. Somewhat famously, Paramount+ does not have the streaming rights to Yellowstone, which reside instead at Peacock. Paramount+, as a result, has the streaming rights for the Yellowstone spinoffs but not for the show itself. Creating a new spinoff would allow Paramount to stream the series, even if it's functionally just more Yellowstone.

Beth and Rip would be at the center of this new series.

While the exact shape of this Yellowstone spinoff is still taking shape, Beth and Rip would be at the center of the new show in much the same way that they were for the original series. While we wait to learn more about this new series, though, we do know what stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly have said about continuing in their roles.

"The truth is there is nothing definitive or set right now,” Kelly said during an interview with USA Today. "We just want to end this chapter of Yellowstone because it deserves it. We're talking a lot about the future, but I just want everyone to see these last six episodes as their finale. And then, if there is a future, and if Taylor (Sheridan) writes something else for us, we've both said we're there."