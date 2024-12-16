Beth Dutton Promised Her Father "I Will Avenge You" on 'Yellowstone' — What Does It Mean? Her final words to the late John Dutton ended her longtime sibling rivalry with Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 16 2024, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: Paramount

Spoiler Alert: This article contains Yellowstone Season 5B finale spoilers. Since Kevin Costner left Paramount's Yellowstone as John Dutton in Season 5, Part 1, fans of the family drama have wondered how many seasons we'll see the Dutton family at each other's throats. Amid the rumors about the show's future, Yellowstone aired its Season 5B finale on Sunday, Dec. 15, which seemingly brought the question of whether the show will continue after Season 6 back into the forefront.

Thankfully, Season 6 is coming and will likely pick up where the explosive finale left off. During the finale, a longtime rivalry between siblings Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) came to a fatal halt. But not before Beth delivered a poignant line, "I will avenge you." So, what does the saying mean? Here's what to know and how the character made due on her promise.

What does "I will avenge you" mean on 'Yellowstone'?

"I will avenge you" was a line uttered by Beth at her father, John Dutton, at his casket during his funeral in the Season 5B finale, though Kevin himself wasn't in the scene, per Variety. In the finale, she shared how she promised her dad she wouldn't sell his land.

"You made me promise not to sell an inch, and I hope you understand that this is me keeping it,” Beth said as she spoke to her father's casket. "There may not be cows on it, but there won’t be condos either. We won." Her final words to her dad also include that, in addition to not selling his land, she will take down the person who killed him, who she believes was her brother, Jamie.

“I will avenge you," Beth tells John's casket.

Beth Dutton makes due on her promise to avenge her dad in a pivotal 'Yellowstone' scene.

Beth's final promise to her father is the fuel she needs to take down her estranged brother once and for all. In their showdown, she and her husband, Rip (Cole Hauser) snuck into Jamie's house, where the siblings engaged in a bloody, ultimately deadly brawl. The fight between the family turned fatal after Jamie tried to choke his sister to death, leaving her with the same fate as their father.

Fortunately, Beth wasn't alone, and Rip used his moment to distract Jamie by interrupting their fight and grabbing him off of her. Once there was enough space between them, she uses her bear knife to fatally stab her brother in the chest. Beth also agreed to work with the police to prove that Jamie was responsible for their father's murder and the murder of Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri).

After she killed Jamie, Beth and Rip disposed his body to make it look like Jamie attacked her and then went on the run. They then bought a ranch 40 miles west of Dillon, Montana, just far enough away from the airport, tourists or any land developer’s dreams.