We're Still Thinking About That 'Remember Me' Twist Ending — See the Cast Now Blink and you'll miss Meghan Markle's cameo as a bartender. By Anna Quintana Published March 12 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: Summit Entertainment

When Remember Me first premiered in 2010, it seemed like your typical romantic movie — until the camera pans out and you realize the main character, portrayed by Robert Pattinson, is standing in the World Trade Center on 9/11. The ending was controversial, to say the least, but its tagline remains true: Live in the moments. So, what is the cast up to now?

Robert Pattinson (Tyler Hawkins)

Actor Robert Pattinson took a break from playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight series to film Remember Me in 2010. Since then, Robert has distanced himself even more from the vampire franchise, starring in critically acclaimed films such as The Lighthouse, The Batman, and Tenet. Robert is also dating British model Suki Waterhouse, and the couple welcomed a daughter in March 2024.

Emilie de Ravin (Alyssa "Ally" Craig)

Best known for playing Claire on Lost, Emilie played Robert Pattinson's love interest Ally in Remember Me. Emilie has continued to act, starring in TV shows such as Once Upon a Time and True Colours. She is also a mom to three kids: daughters Alice and Vera and son Theodore.

Chris Cooper (Sergeant Neil Craig)

Remember Me is just a drop in the bucket for Hollywood legend Chris Cooper, who has starred in over 80 TV shows and movies in his decades-long career. Most recently, he appeared alongside Keira Knightley in Hulu's Boston Strangler, and he is set to appear in 2025's The History of Sound, also starring Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor.

Lena Olin (Diane Hirsch)

Swedish actress Lena Olin portrayed Robert Pattinson's mom in Remember Me. Since then, Lena has been busy acting in movies and TV series such as Vinyl, Mindhunter, and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Tate Ellington (Aidan Hall)

Since playing Tyler's best friend in Remember Me, Tate has continued to work in Hollywood, most recently appearing in Law & Order: Organized Crime as Dr. Kyle Vargas.

Ruby Jerins (Caroline Hawkins)

Following Remember Me, Ruby went on to play Grace Peyton on Nurse Jackie. She opened up about being a child actor on Instagram, writing, "I didn’t know at the time that in my efforts to understand my characters, I was denying my own soul the necessary time and attention for her growth."

Pierce Brosnan (Charles Hawkins)

Best known for playing James Bond from 1995 to 2002, Pierce has acted in over 100 TV shows and movies over the course of his illustrious Hollywood career. Along with playing Robert Pattinson's dad, Pierce has also starred in blockbusters such as Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Cinderella, and Black Adam since 2010. Pierce is also an environmentalist, a father of five, and a grandfather of four.

Kate Burton (Janine)

You might recognize Kate Burton from her roles on TV shows such as Grey's Anatomy and Scandal. However, she also dabbles in movies, appearing in Remember Me, 127 Hours, and Our Son.

Gregory Jbara (Les Hirsch)

Following his role as Les Hirsch in Remember Me, Gregory went on to star as Garrett Moore in the popular CBS series Blue Bloods for 14 seasons. He also appeared in the Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer in 2023.

Meghan Markle (Megan)

Or should we say Meghan Sussex? Since her cameo in Remember Me, Meghan has starred in Suits, married Prince Harry, became the Duchess of Sussex, welcomed two kids (Archie and Lilibet), and launched her own brand, As Ever. Oh, and did we mention her reality lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan?

Martha Plimpton (Helen Craig)

