'Life-Size' Cast Then and Now: See What the Stars Are Up to and How They Look Today!

Lindsay Lohan was just 13 years old when she filmed 'Life-Size'.

The movie Life-Size tells the story of Casey (played by Lindsay Lohan), who wanted so badly to resurrect her late mother but accidentally brought her doll, Eve (played by Tyra Banks), to life. Naturally, with Tyra being a model and all-around influence on the fashion world, she was the perfect fit for the role.

But what makes Life-Size stand out is its plot line, which perfectly embodies why many consider millennial movies to be the best — they allow the story to flow seamlessly while also delivering a solid message. While Life-Size will forever be filed under "classic films you have to watch at least once," it debuted in 2000, meaning a lot has happened with the cast since then. So, where is the cast of Life-Size now?

Lindsay Lohan of 'Life-Size' is now married with kids.

Lindsay Lohan was just 13 years old when she filmed Life-Size, and now, at 38, she’s come a long way. Beyond her career, Lindsay has experienced a lot in her personal life. She’s now a mom to a son named Luai Shammas, who was born in July 2023, and she married her husband, Bader Shammas, in April 2022.

Lindsay is still active in acting, and her recent films continue to reflect that sweet, innocent charm she’s known for. Two of her more recent projects include Our Little Secret (2024) and Irish Wish (2024).

Tyra Banks is a mom of one who divides her time between New York and Australia.

Since Life-Size, Tyra, who was in her 20s when it was filmed and is now 51 years old, has remained a major presence in the entertainment world. She hosted the reality competition modeling show America's Next Top Model from 2003 to 2018 and also served as the host of Dancing with the Stars from 2020 to 2022.

These days, Tyra and her partner, Louis Bélanger-Martin, divide their time between New York and Australia, as reported by Page Six. Tyra previously welcomed a child, York Banks Asla, via gestational surrogate with Erik Asla in 2016, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Tyra continues to hold a significant role in the fashion and modeling industries, recently stepping back into the Paris fashion scene at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre, an experience she shared in a March 5, 2025, Instagram post.

Jere Burns has been living a pretty quiet life these days.

Jeremy Burns, who plays Ben Stuart, Casey's father in Life-Size, has kept a low profile on social media and hasn’t been involved in many projects since 2018. Some of his notable roles since Life-Size include Justified, Breaking Bad, and Burn Notice. However, his last Instagram post was in 2016, so it’s unclear what he’s up to these days.

Anne Marie Loder has also stepped back from her Hollywood fame.